Tyrolean traffic balance
Whitsun: fewer accidents, 7500 “traffic jam refugees”
Huge avalanches of traffic rolled through Tyrol again over the long Whitsun weekend - mainly heading south: the police drew up a traffic balance sheet on Tuesday. On a positive note, there were fewer accidents and injuries compared to the previous year. Once again, there were also no fatalities. There were thousands of rejections with regard to the exit bans.
Inntal and Brenner freeways, Fernpass, Seefelder Straße: the classic travel routes were also the traffic hotspots in Tyrol over the long Whitsun weekend. Apart from longer waiting times - partly due to climate stickers on the B179 - there was no major chaos.
Truck dosage, departure bans, controls
"From the point of view of the Tyrolean traffic police, the traffic obstructions - despite heavy excursion and tourist traffic - were on the whole limited. The truck dosage in Kufstein, the state's departure bans and the police checks all contributed significantly to this," explains Enrico Leitgeb, deputy head of the traffic police.
74 injured, no fatalities
The accident statistics are pleasing: even though there were some serious traffic accidents from Friday to Monday, the number of accidents involving personal injury fell significantly compared to the previous year despite the fine weather and the relatively heavy motorcycle and excursion traffic associated with it.
The main causes of accidents were once again inappropriate speed, priority violations, carelessness and distraction, alcohol and driver error.
Die Polizei
All in all, 74 people were injured in 58 accidents in Tyrol (2023: 76 accidents and 85 injuries). As in the previous year, fortunately there were no fatalities in Tyrolean Whitsun traffic this year.
25 driving licenses were confiscated
The police also carried out priority checks throughout Tyrol at the weekend. Among other things, 53 drink drivers and 14 drug drivers were taken off the road. The police also recorded 4791 speeding offenses. 25 drivers had their licenses confiscated.
Driving bans: 7500 rejections
When it comes to vacation traffic, Tyrol is once again relying on driving bans this summer. This measure is intended to prevent people passing through from leaving the highway in the event of a traffic jam and clogging up the lower-ranking road network. Over the Whitsun weekend, there were a total of 7500 turnbacks in Tyrol, the province reported.
