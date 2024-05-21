Bra-less on the red carpet
Bella Hadid in a hot transparent look in Cannes
Bella Hadid wore probably the hottest look of the Cannes Film Festival this weekend. The top model appeared on the red carpet at the Croisette in a transparent look that revealed more than it concealed.
On Sunday, "The Apprentice", starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, celebrated its premiere in Cannes. Trump himself was of course not present on the Côte d'Azur, he even wants to take legal action against the film. Instead, Bella Hadid attracted everyone's attention.
No bra under her dress
The 27-year-old walked the red carpet in front of the Festspielhaus in a very revealing dress. The golden-brown, knee-length dress by Saint Laurent was transparent at the top, and Hadid was also not wearing a bra under the wafer-thin fabric.
It almost goes without saying that the photographers' shutter releases were glowing at the sight.
The model beauty combined the eye-catching outfit, which was also transparent from the waist down, with brown high heels, large earrings and a series of diamond rings. Hadid wore her dark, long mane styled in glamorous curls that fell over her right shoulder.
Top models exuded glamor
But Hadid was by no means the only beauty to cause a flurry of flashbulbs that evening. Her top model colleagues Toni Garrn, Candice Swanepoel and Thylane Blondeau, who all combined Messika jewelry with their dream gowns, also made a great appearance on the Croisette.
The most unusual look of the evening was probably worn by top model Winnie Harlow. The 29-year-old came in an outfit that looked like a mixture of classic Chanel style and the currently popular cowgirl look. The jacket and trousers of her all-white style were also adorned with numerous strings of pearls.
The Cannes Film Festival is taking place until May 25. This year, 22 films are competing for the Palme d'Or.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.