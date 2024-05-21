Vorteilswelt
Bra-less on the red carpet

Bella Hadid in a hot transparent look in Cannes

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 08:32

Bella Hadid wore probably the hottest look of the Cannes Film Festival this weekend. The top model appeared on the red carpet at the Croisette in a transparent look that revealed more than it concealed.

comment0 Kommentare

On Sunday, "The Apprentice", starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, celebrated its premiere in Cannes. Trump himself was of course not present on the Côte d'Azur, he even wants to take legal action against the film. Instead, Bella Hadid attracted everyone's attention.

No bra under her dress
The 27-year-old walked the red carpet in front of the Festspielhaus in a very revealing dress. The golden-brown, knee-length dress by Saint Laurent was transparent at the top, and Hadid was also not wearing a bra under the wafer-thin fabric.

Bella Hadid was the eye-catcher at the Cannes Film Festival with this transparent look by Saint Laurent. (Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Bella Hadid was the eye-catcher at the Cannes Film Festival with this transparent look by Saint Laurent.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)

It almost goes without saying that the photographers' shutter releases were glowing at the sight.

The model beauty combined the eye-catching outfit, which was also transparent from the waist down, with brown high heels, large earrings and a series of diamond rings. Hadid wore her dark, long mane styled in glamorous curls that fell over her right shoulder.

+1
Fotos

Top models exuded glamor
But Hadid was by no means the only beauty to cause a flurry of flashbulbs that evening. Her top model colleagues Toni Garrn, Candice Swanepoel and Thylane Blondeau, who all combined Messika jewelry with their dream gowns, also made a great appearance on the Croisette.

Toni Garrn (Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Toni Garrn
(Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Candice Swanepoel (Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Candice Swanepoel
(Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Thylane Blondeau (Bild: APA/AFP/LOIC VENANCE)
Thylane Blondeau
(Bild: APA/AFP/LOIC VENANCE)

The most unusual look of the evening was probably worn by top model Winnie Harlow. The 29-year-old came in an outfit that looked like a mixture of classic Chanel style and the currently popular cowgirl look. The jacket and trousers of her all-white style were also adorned with numerous strings of pearls.

Winnie Harlow (Bild: APA/AFP/LOIC VENANCE)
Winnie Harlow
(Bild: APA/AFP/LOIC VENANCE)

The Cannes Film Festival is taking place until May 25. This year, 22 films are competing for the Palme d'Or.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
