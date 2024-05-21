Like last time in 1994
Chance lives! Austria makes it to the quarter-finals
Austria has become the surprise team of this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic and can now dream of reaching the quarter-finals. The Finns are still in the coveted fourth place. But that could change today. To do so, coach Roger Bader's team must first complete their own compulsory task.
Either way, the Austrian national ice hockey team can be satisfied with their performance at the World Championships in the Czech Republic. And yet: when the sensation is so close, you want to seize the opportunity! The path is clear.
Austria must first complete their compulsory task against relegated Great Britain. A win against the British would probably secure ninth place and the best World Cup result since 1994. At the tournament 30 years ago in Italy, Austria even managed to reach the quarter-finals with a win against the British.
Dependent on Switzerland
The team led by NHL pro Marco Rossi would like to do the same. And after a win against Great Britain, all eyes would be on their neighbors from Switzerland. After all, coach Bader's compatriots can secure Austria's place in the quarter-finals with a win in regulation time against Finland.
Since they themselves won the duel against the Finns, this would be enough to advance if the teams were tied on points. However, if the Swiss do not leave the ice as winners after 60 minutes, all dreams of promotion would be over. For the Swiss, however, second place in the table is also at stake, which would probably spare them a clash against the USA in the quarter-finals.
"We've achieved our first goal of staying in the league, now we have to want more. We're in a good position at the moment. The pressure is off, so it's good that we're playing even better. We're only looking at our game," says Rossi. Should they advance, Sweden would await them in the quarter-finals on Thursday (20:20).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
