Uproar over Linz entrepreneur’s trip to eastern Ukraine

Entrepreneur defends himself

"When children are in need, I march off. Regardless of any political stories," said Otto Hirsch, who works in the construction industry, in response to the Ukrainian accusations. He has been doing this for 35 years and has been involved in humanitarian work in Romania, during the war in the former Yugoslavia and in Afghanistan. In 2015, he was asked if he could help children in the Alchevsk region, Hirsch said. The entrepreneur explained that he was not aware that his repeated visits to the region without authorization from Kiev violated Ukrainian law. According to his own statements, he had always traveled to the region with a Russian visa.