Trouble along the A10
“I fear the traffic jam will remain a constant issue”
The 28-kilometre-long column of metal was a harbinger of further huge traffic jams, fear local leaders. The wave of travelers returning from the German Whitsun vacations starts on Saturday.
For a day and a half, everything in Kuchl was at a standstill. It wasn't until Saturday afternoon that the vacation traffic from Germany slowly began to subside. "We are finally experiencing normal activity in our town again," said ÖVP mayor Thomas Freylinger with relief on Monday.
As in Kuchl, the traffic situation in Golling only eased after the extreme event on Friday and Saturday. The traffic jam caused waiting times of up to five hours in front of the construction sites of the Werfen tunnel chain. Although drivers' clubs had expressly warned of this, it was mainly Whitsun holidaymakers from seven German federal states who nevertheless headed for Italy and Croatia.
Climate stickers pecked at the highway for an hour
In the middle of it all, activists from the Last Generation were still stuck to the A10 near Hallein on Saturday. It took time for the authorities to decide to break up the blockade. The climate stickers were only removed after just under an hour.
Another huge traffic jam could soon return on a similar scale. "I fear it will be a permanent issue until June and beyond. There are more renovations to come," says Kuchl's village chief Freylinger. Sabine Klausner, Salzburg SPÖ traffic spokeswoman, also criticizes the closures to the main roads.
Pongau communities expect a strong wave of returns
Like Freylinger, she is once again calling for a toll exemption. This would allow the police to send holidaymakers' cars back onto the highway. "We also need to close the Kreuzberg exit for Bischofshofen," says Klausner. On Saturday, the return journey of the Whitsun holidaymakers will clog up the Pongau communities in front of the tunnel construction site. Klausner: "Then we'll have cars with boats and surfboards everywhere in the Bischofshofen area. Something has to change."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.