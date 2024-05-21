“I fear the traffic jam will remain a constant issue”

Pongau communities expect a strong wave of returns

Like Freylinger, she is once again calling for a toll exemption. This would allow the police to send holidaymakers' cars back onto the highway. "We also need to close the Kreuzberg exit for Bischofshofen," says Klausner. On Saturday, the return journey of the Whitsun holidaymakers will clog up the Pongau communities in front of the tunnel construction site. Klausner: "Then we'll have cars with boats and surfboards everywhere in the Bischofshofen area. Something has to change."