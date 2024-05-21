Vorteilswelt
12-year-old animal rescuer

“I think it’s only natural to help everyone”

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 08:00

12-year-old pupil Michael from Kirchham transported an injured bat by streetcar, saving its life - we reported on his dedicated efforts. Now the young helper has received a special reward.

comment0 Kommentare

Freezing cold and motionless: this is how Michael found a bat in Gmunden at the beginning of May. Without hesitation, the twelve-year-old from Kirchham picked up the poor animal, warmed it in his hands and took the streetcar to meet animal rights activist Gabi Kaar, whom he had informed of the emergency by telephone - we reported on the courageous rescue operation.

This bat was already at the end of its tether when it found Michael. (Bild: zVg)
This bat was already at the end of its tether when it found Michael.
(Bild: zVg)

Dehydrated and starving
"The bat was dehydrated and starving, but had no injuries," says Gabi Kaar from the Igelhof-Aurachtal wildlife station, who took the animal home with her, nursed it back to health and then released it into the wild.

The mammal probably owes its life to the 12-year-old pupil. "Michael reacted completely correctly. We were really impressed by the young man's behavior," says Kaar to the "Krone". That's why she invited Michael to her wildlife station in Altmünster on the Whitsun weekend, even though visits are not normally permitted there.

"To help all living creatures immediately"
The young rescuer attended the feeding of the wild animals and was even allowed to release a healthy sparrow into the wild. Michael himself commented on his good deed: "I think it's a matter of course to help all living creatures immediately when they are in need!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
