More than 200 boats set a record number of participants

Important attention for the lake

"We know that we won't save the lake with kayaks and rowing boats alone, but any additional attention for the lake will help the lake. And thus the whole world, because in the global climate crisis we need not only the big solutions, but also the many small, regional climate projects on our proverbial doorstep. We are all in the same boat, we all live on the same planet Earth. We all have to go the famous extra mile," said Lakemania committee members Michael Oberhauser, Tobias Monte and Josef Burkhardt.

