3rd Lakemania
More than 200 boats set a record number of participants
In kayaks and canoes, the 236 boats from Austria, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Slovenia and the Czech Republic embarked on a long journey of five, 17 or 42.195 kilometers from Rust Bay at the 3rd Lakemania.
The 3rd Lakemania on the Whitsun weekend was once again breathtaking and brought a new record number of participants, say the organizers enthusiastically. Together with countless water sports enthusiasts from many parts of Europe, the event demonstrated quite impressively how important Austria's largest lake is as part of our culture, identity and everyday life.
From 34 to 236 boats in three years
The event was organized by the organizers of the Burgenland Extreme Tour to draw attention to the impending drying up of Lake Neusiedl as a result of climate change. 236 boats from all over Austria, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Slovenia and the Czech Republic ensured a new record number of participants. At the 1st Lakemania in 2022 there were 34 boats, in 2023 61 boats were registered.
Putting in a mighty effort for the lake
The circuit was up to 42 kilometers long, starting in the Rust lakeside resort and then leading back to Rust via Mörbisch, Illmitz and Podersdorf. The lake rescue initiative by Burgenland Extrem was truly an adventurous ride through the wild steppe lake despite the good weather.
Important attention for the lake
"We know that we won't save the lake with kayaks and rowing boats alone, but any additional attention for the lake will help the lake. And thus the whole world, because in the global climate crisis we need not only the big solutions, but also the many small, regional climate projects on our proverbial doorstep. We are all in the same boat, we all live on the same planet Earth. We all have to go the famous extra mile," said Lakemania committee members Michael Oberhauser, Tobias Monte and Josef Burkhardt.
Side events provided a premiere
This year, a small boat & outdoor fair was also held for the first time as part of Lakemania in the seaside resort of Rust. In addition to more than 100 kayaks and rowing boats, visitors were able to discover the latest trends and innovations in the camping bus sector. Other program partners included the lake management with the presentation of the mud dredger, the water rescue service and the volunteer fire departments from Rust, Oggau and Mörbisch.
Taking Lake Neusiedl around the world
Also present was Nigel Dennis, the world-famous adventurer and kayak coach from Wales, who was at Lake Neusiedl for the first time with a master class. "This laid an important foundation stone for positioning Lake Neusiedl as a hot spot worth discovering for kayakers from all over the world," said the organizers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
