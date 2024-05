Collided with a car: Moped rider seriously injured

At around 4.30 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was driving her car on a municipal road in the local area. The 15-year-old moped rider was traveling in the opposite direction. In a slight right-hand bend, the two of them came into a grazing collision. The driver stated that she had steered her vehicle to the left but was no longer able to prevent a collision. The 15-year-old crashed and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Graz Regional Hospital by the Christophorus 12 rescue helicopter. The 40-year-old woman remained uninjured.