Picture became reality
Ilzer between beer showers and “convertible dreams”
Sturm coach Christian Ilzer's press conference after winning the championship was interrupted by his players with a proper beer shower. Afterwards, the champion coach talked about a picture he drew during a team outing and was initially ridiculed for it. Because the "vision" has now become reality.
"Andi Schicker laughed at me a bit," Ilzer began an anecdote at the press conference. He remembers a joint team outing to the Mugel shortly after he started working at Sturm Graz. During the course of the day, the task was to paint a picture of what the sporting future would look like.
"I drew a convertible in Herrengasse in Graz. We celebrated on it, with a champion's plate and trophy in our hands. Everything around it was full of black and white confetti," says Ilzer. Nobody could have guessed at the time that this "vision" would actually become reality in 2024.
Beer shower for the champion coach
Schicker even asked his coach about the picture again just a few weeks ago, as Ilzer reveals: "He told me that he thought it was too big at the time. But in the end, you always have to have your own vision. They drive you on and then, step by step, you try to take more and more people on this journey with you."
He was definitely able to take his team with him on this journey. He has formed a real unit that has knocked series champions Salzburg off their throne. So it was not surprising that his press conference was also interrupted by these companions. With glasses of beer in hand, his champions stormed in and poured Ilzer with beer. The 46-year-old was delighted and dutifully completed his press conference, albeit drenched.
