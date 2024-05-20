Vilimsky wants Orbán as Commission President

"I believe that he would do Europe good," said FPÖ EU lead candidate Harald Vilimsky in an interview with APA on Sunday. "He is the antithesis of the entire EU establishment. He is a guarantor that illegal migration of this intensity is not possible." Vilimsky clearly rejected the desire to leave the EU. The FPÖ wants European cooperation. "We only want to replace people because they bring the wrong content. We want to streamline the European Union, we want to bring powers back to the parliaments of the member states, so that we have more direct democracy again."