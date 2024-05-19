Hundreds of mourners attend Shani Louk’s funeral

At the time of the unprecedented attack, 22-year-old Louk had been at the Supernova festival in southern Israel along with hundreds of other young people. Her body had been taken to the Gaza Strip. A video showing her lifeless body on a terrorist SUV in the streets of Gaza went around the world. On Friday night, the Israeli military was able to recover the bodies of Shani Louk and three other hostages from an underground tunnel in the Gaza Strip in a special operation.