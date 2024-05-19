Vorteilswelt
Murdered by Hamas

Hundreds of mourners attend Shani Louk’s funeral

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 19:28

Two days after her body was recovered in the Gaza Strip, hundreds of people attended the funeral of German-Israeli Shani Louk in Israel on Sunday. Relatives and friends bid farewell to the young woman, who was murdered in a terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7, at the funeral in Srigim near the town of Beit Shemesh.

At the time of the unprecedented attack, 22-year-old Louk had been at the Supernova festival in southern Israel along with hundreds of other young people. Her body had been taken to the Gaza Strip. A video showing her lifeless body on a terrorist SUV in the streets of Gaza went around the world. On Friday night, the Israeli military was able to recover the bodies of Shani Louk and three other hostages from an underground tunnel in the Gaza Strip in a special operation.

Mother comes from Germany
According to TV station N12, the mother Ricarda Louk, who comes from Germany, said that the family had said goodbye to Shani's soul seven months ago and mourned her loss. The repatriation of the body has now "closed a circle".

The Israeli army had already reported Louk's death at the end of October. Ricarda Louk said at the time that a splinter of a skull bone had been found and a DNA sample taken.

If you are injured on this inner skull bone, you can no longer live, the mother said at the time. The parents had already provided the authorities with the necessary DNA comparison material some time ago. Part of the family lives in Baden-Württemberg in Germany.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

