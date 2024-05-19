Shipwreck in Hungary: dead and missing

According to the Hungarian police, the serious accident occurred late on Saturday evening. Passers-by discovered a man with serious head injuries next to the Danube near Veröce (see map below) north of Budapest, but he was still responsive. "Through communication with the man, we found out that there must have been an accident on the Danube," a police spokesperson told the press on Sunday morning. As a result, the civil protection and rescue services were also called in to investigate the scene of the accident.