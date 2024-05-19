Collision on the Danube
Shipwreck in Hungary: dead and missing
At least two people have been killed in a shipwreck on the Danube in Hungary. Emergency services are currently searching for several missing persons with a large contingent. A hotel ship is believed to have collided with a smaller motorboat.
According to the Hungarian police, the serious accident occurred late on Saturday evening. Passers-by discovered a man with serious head injuries next to the Danube near Veröce (see map below) north of Budapest, but he was still responsive. "Through communication with the man, we found out that there must have been an accident on the Danube," a police spokesperson told the press on Sunday morning. As a result, the civil protection and rescue services were also called in to investigate the scene of the accident.
Two bodies and a damaged boat found
A short time later, the emergency services came across the bodies of a man and a woman on the banks of the Danube. A damaged motorboat was also found in the immediate vicinity. According to reports, a total of eight people were on board. Five passengers are still missing.
The police then stopped a hotel ship near Komárom. It was reported to have damage to the side walls. The affiliation of the ship is still unclear. The further background to the incident is also still unclear. The Budapest police headquarters has now started an investigation. According to the online edition of the daily newspaper "Blikk", the cruise ship is the MS Heidelberg from the German tour operator nicko cruises.
