Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Collision on the Danube

Shipwreck in Hungary: dead and missing

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 12:30

At least two people have been killed in a shipwreck on the Danube in Hungary. Emergency services are currently searching for several missing persons with a large contingent. A hotel ship is believed to have collided with a smaller motorboat.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the Hungarian police, the serious accident occurred late on Saturday evening. Passers-by discovered a man with serious head injuries next to the Danube near Veröce (see map below) north of Budapest, but he was still responsive. "Through communication with the man, we found out that there must have been an accident on the Danube," a police spokesperson told the press on Sunday morning. As a result, the civil protection and rescue services were also called in to investigate the scene of the accident.

Two bodies and a damaged boat found
A short time later, the emergency services came across the bodies of a man and a woman on the banks of the Danube. A damaged motorboat was also found in the immediate vicinity. According to reports, a total of eight people were on board. Five passengers are still missing.

The police then stopped a hotel ship near Komárom. It was reported to have damage to the side walls. The affiliation of the ship is still unclear. The further background to the incident is also still unclear. The Budapest police headquarters has now started an investigation. According to the online edition of the daily newspaper "Blikk", the cruise ship is the MS Heidelberg from the German tour operator nicko cruises.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf