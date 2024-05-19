“Last day in the office”: Klopp has already packed

"Some coaches got really emotional at the last training session, which has just ended. I haven't yet," says Klopp: "I tell myself that there's a game tomorrow (i.e. today, Sunday) and then I'm on vacation." Nevertheless, "Kloppo" admits that it is a "strange" feeling to be sitting in his office for the last time. And: "I'll decide what I think until I'm overwhelmed tomorrow." And he shows that he has already tidied up and packed everything. "The boxes are over there," he pans with his cell phone camera to his neatly arranged clutter.