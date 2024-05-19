"There are the boxes"
“Last day in the office”: Klopp has already packed
"Last day in the office," says Jürgen Klopp in an Instagram video. Recorded on Saturday after the final training session, he shares his "strange" feelings with the fans.
"Some coaches got really emotional at the last training session, which has just ended. I haven't yet," says Klopp: "I tell myself that there's a game tomorrow (i.e. today, Sunday) and then I'm on vacation." Nevertheless, "Kloppo" admits that it is a "strange" feeling to be sitting in his office for the last time. And: "I'll decide what I think until I'm overwhelmed tomorrow." And he shows that he has already tidied up and packed everything. "The boxes are over there," he pans with his cell phone camera to his neatly arranged clutter.
"The end is approaching"
Klopp is playing his very last game as Liverpool coach today. Against Wolverhampton from 5pm, it's sure to be emotional. "We are getting closer and closer to the end," explained Klopp in another Instagram video: "On October 8, 2015, we met for the first time properly. I would call it a love affair. From day one, it was an absolutely incredible time," said the German soccer coach in the roughly two-minute post.
"I've enjoyed it so much and I want to thank you so much for all the support and strength you've given us over the years," Klopp continued on his new Instagram account called "Kloppo" - Jürgen Klopp, The Normal One. The 56-year-old recorded the video, which also shows the most emotional moments of his eight-and-a-half years as Reds coach, in his office - visibly moved.
