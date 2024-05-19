Hamilton on his legacy: “I would take Kimi”

"Very good so far"

Wolff praised Antonelli. The 17-year-old skipped Formula 3 and is currently racing in Formula 2. The Italian from the Mercedes junior squad has also tested old Silver Arrows. "He's done very well so far, even though it's a huge leap into the deep end," said Wolff. "We've seen in the tests: He can do it. With the good ones, you can see that they don't need long to get up to speed."