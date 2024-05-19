Just an ÖVP stunt? National stadium divides provincial politics

Two questions from the FPÖ

The blue party will now check whether it is not just an "ÖVP air stadium without a substantial planning background" - with two questions. The first goes to Drexler and his ÖVP sports councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl. One of the 23 sensitive questions on the paper submitted to the "Krone": "Was the initiative agreed with the coalition partner SPÖ?" A second parliamentary question is addressed to Werner Kogler. "Our question is now intended to contribute to an objectification of the very important and justified overall discussion. We want a sustainable solution to the stadium issue, unfortunately the KPÖ-led city government in Graz has so far failed across the board. In addition, a stadium summit should definitely be established at state level," demands FPÖ Club Chairman Mario Kunasek.