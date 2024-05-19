SPÖ also critical
Just an ÖVP stunt? National stadium divides provincial politics
The idea of a national stadium near Graz continues to generate discussion both within and outside of Styria. Of course, "idea generator" Governor Christopher Drexler is staying on the ball - but what do the other Styrian party leaders think about the arena? We asked around.
Is it just an election campaign stunt by the Styrian ÖVP or a realistic vision after all? Christopher Drexler wants a national stadium south of Graz. The arena should have 50,000 seats and be suitable for large soccer matches as well as concerts. The 5-point plan presented in the "Krone" is now being worked through step by step, the provincial governor has a meeting with the ÖFB at the beginning of June and appointments with the federal government are already being coordinated.
Drexler: "We will certainly not put up with this"
Drexler is annoyed that Green Sports Minister Werner Kogler, himself a Styrian, is standing on the brakes in contrast to the black chancellor Nehammer. "There is no law of nature and no constitutional provision that everything must always be in Vienna." The Green ministries don't seem to have much interest in the federal states and often make "ideologically motivated decisions". "We certainly won't put up with that," rumbles Drexler.
SPÖ-Lang has other priorities
As far as the national stadium is concerned, the Styrian coalition will not be running in pairs, as things currently stand. For Drexler's red deputy Anton Lang, there are other stadium priorities: "A national stadium would not solve the problems of SK Sturm, GAK and TSV Hartberg, because our Styrian clubs need timely and, above all, financially viable solutions. The city of Graz in particular is called upon to provide these." For Lang, "the focus is on the challenges of the clubs and the promotion of their youth".
Two questions from the FPÖ
The blue party will now check whether it is not just an "ÖVP air stadium without a substantial planning background" - with two questions. The first goes to Drexler and his ÖVP sports councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl. One of the 23 sensitive questions on the paper submitted to the "Krone": "Was the initiative agreed with the coalition partner SPÖ?" A second parliamentary question is addressed to Werner Kogler. "Our question is now intended to contribute to an objectification of the very important and justified overall discussion. We want a sustainable solution to the stadium issue, unfortunately the KPÖ-led city government in Graz has so far failed across the board. In addition, a stadium summit should definitely be established at state level," demands FPÖ Club Chairman Mario Kunasek.
Greens: "Transfer sports competence to the federal government"
Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl expects Drexler to take care of the stadium infrastructure in Styria: "Several clubs do not have stadiums that are fit for the future. If the provincial governor does not manage to provide the necessary provincial funds, the most honest thing to do would be to transfer sports competence from the provinces to the federal government." "Against this background, the idea of a national stadium without any concept is probably a diversionary maneuver from our own failings. Sturm, GAK, Hartberg or Kapfenberg would have nothing to gain from such a national stadium."
KPÖ: "First the duty, then the freestyle"
"While our health and care system is on the brink of collapse, the governor prefers to deal with a national stadium. This raises the question of priorities," says Claudia Klimt-Weithaler, KPÖ parliamentary group leader, shaking her head. "Provincial investment in sports infrastructure is welcome, but please invest in the stadiums in Graz and Hartberg first. First the duty, then the freestyle."
Neos: "smoke grenade"
Neos leader Niko Swatek considers the national stadium to be nothing more than a "smoke grenade". It is clear that Graz needs a stadium that meets international standards. "But urgently needed work to make the Merkur Arena fit for Europe is being completely ignored by the provincial government. Fog grenades are probably not covered by the pyrotechnics regulations."
So: all against one.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
