Friends’ mountain bike tour ends in hospital

On Saturday morning, two friends, a 60-year-old and a 63-year-old from the district of Gmunden, set off on a mountain bike trip in Altmünster. The trip took them via the Weißenbachtal valley, Lake Attersee and finally from the Gasthof Kienklause via the "Hochlecken" ski area to the Großalmstraße. There, the 60-year-old steered his mountain bike in front of his friend and, for unknown reasons, veered off the forest road to the right.



Helpers alerted via emergency app

In doing so, he hit several head-sized stones until he came to rest injured next to the forest road. After giving his friend first aid, the 63-year-old alerted the emergency services via an emergency app. The outing ended for the injured 60-year-old at Gmunden Hospital.