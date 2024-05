Chelsea women champions thanks to better goal difference

Liverpool with Marie-Therese Höbinger finished fourth. Höbinger played until the 72nd minute in the 4-0 away win at Leicester City. At Arsenal, only Wienroither came on from the 68th minute in the 5-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, with regular goalkeeper Zinsberger getting a rest. At Chelsea, the successful long-term era of coach Emma Hayes came to an end as she moved to the US national team.