Is the deal perfect?
Bayern’s top candidate leaves Brighton after all
Roberto De Zerbi, who was being touted as a possible successor to Thomas Tuchel at FC Bayern Munich, is leaving Brighton & Hove Albion. As the English Premier League club announced on Saturday, the collaboration with the 44-year-old Italian will end by mutual agreement after the last round on Sunday.
"We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue our work in the way that suits both sides best, following our own ideas and vision, as well as our work and human values," De Zerbi was quoted as saying.
The Italian had previously confirmed that he did not want to leave his club. "If you ask me if there is any club that can change my mind: No, there isn't one. I would like to stay at Brighton to achieve the highest possible goal every season," the 44-year-old was quoted as saying by "The Athletic" magazine. De Zerbi's contract at Brighton originally ran until the summer of 2026, but Brighton are only 16th in the table for the second half of the season, meaning Brentford coach Thomas Frank is set to replace the Italian in the fall.
The chance for Bayern?
Is this Bayern's chance? Munich are still looking for a successor to Tuchel. Previously, they failed to sign Austrian team boss Ralf Rangnick, Xabi Alonso from champions Bayer Leverkusen and national coach Julian Nagelsmann.
De Zerbi had led Brighton to the Europa League last season, but the club is only tenth in the Premier League after recent poor performances. They finished in the round of 16 in the Europa League.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
