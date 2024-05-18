Bayern’s top candidate leaves Brighton after all

The Italian had previously confirmed that he did not want to leave his club. "If you ask me if there is any club that can change my mind: No, there isn't one. I would like to stay at Brighton to achieve the highest possible goal every season," the 44-year-old was quoted as saying by "The Athletic" magazine. De Zerbi's contract at Brighton originally ran until the summer of 2026, but Brighton are only 16th in the table for the second half of the season, meaning Brentford coach Thomas Frank is set to replace the Italian in the fall.