Busy times in the new cardiac catheterization laboratory

Less than two weeks after the opening of the new Oberwart Clinic, patient operations are running at full speed. "The advantages of the new building have been particularly evident since day one in the cardiology department, which now has significantly more capacity than in the old building and can perform many procedures at the same time," says Andreas Ochsenhofer, Head of the Internal Medicine Department. Unlike in the past, for example, a team in the cardiac catheterization laboratory can perform an angiography of the coronary arteries while the latest generation of pacemakers is being implanted in the operating theatre.