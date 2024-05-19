At Klagenfurt Airport
Now fixed: air police can move out of containers
More than three years ago, the Ministry of the Interior's previous hangar facility at Klagenfurt Airport was demolished - since then, the helicopter base has been housed in containers. Now the green light has been given for a multi-million euro project.
Operations in container accommodation were actually only intended as an interim solution. However, Carinthia's air police have been housed there since the end of 2020 - much to the chagrin of the crew. After all, the containers became extremely hot in the summer sun. This is set to end at the end of 2024:
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Deputy Governor Martin Gruber and Airport Managing Director Maximilian Wildt have now finalized the construction of the new BMI base at Klagenfurt Airport.
Failed under Lillihill
A solution had been worked towards for some time, but the project is said to have failed under the former majority owner Lillihill: "For the Ministry of the Interior, the majority takeover of shares in the airport by the state and the Carinthian Investment Administration (K-BV) in particular was a basis and prerequisite for the realization of the project," according to the office of state deputy Martin Gruber.
The BMI base means a long-term strengthening of the airport, but also of the security infrastructure in Carinthia.
Martin Gruber, LH-Stellvertreter (ÖVP)
Immediately after the airport shares were back in public hands, Gruber and Wildt resumed talks with the Ministry of the Interior: "The new construction of the Klagenfurt air base is an important contribution to a modern and effective police force in Carinthia," says Gerhard Karner, who thanks his party colleague Gruber for his commitment.
Now everything is happening in quick succession: following the agreement, the tender for the general planning is already starting: "It is important that we now implement the project as quickly as possible, the assurance of the federal government is an important signal, especially in this restart phase of the airport," Martin Gruber emphasizes to the "Krone".
The new BMI flight operations center will be built on the currently vacant area next to the ÖAMTC base - several million euros will be invested! Klagenfurt Airport will take over the construction work and then rent the new hangar to the BMI, which has seven operational pilots and two helicopters stationed here.
