Play-offs: Panthers and Stars advance to the semi-finals

Winning goal 93 seconds before the end

Defenseman Gustav Forsling scored the winning goal for the Panthers against the Bruins 93 seconds before the final buzzer. The team from Florida is also in the Eastern Conference final for the second time in a row. Last year, the Panthers prevailed against the Carolina Hurricanes and were only defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup final. Now the first game is against the New York Rangers, with the first clash taking place next Wednesday (local time).