golf
Straka fails to make the cut at the PGA Championship
Sepp Straka has to pack his golf bag again at the halfway point of the PGA Championship in Louisville/Kentucky. Austria's number one was unable to get past a round of 73 (2 over par) at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday and missed the cut for the weekend in 100th place. The US American Xander Schauffele is still in the lead with 130 strokes (12 under par) ahead of his compatriot Collin Morikawa (131). Scottie Scheffler (133) is fourth after a turbulent day.
Straka suffered four stroke losses on the second day of the second major tournament of the year, with only two birdies on his credit side at the end. The 31-year-old Ryder Cup winner remained three strokes above the cut line with 144 strokes (2 over par). This is the first time that the native of Vienna has had to leave the PGA Championship early in his fourth appearance.
Woods, Aberg and Rahm also out
Straka was in "good" company: superstar Tiger Woods also missed the cut with a weak round of 77. Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg from Sweden, Spaniard Jon Rahm and US Open winner Wyndham Clark were also eliminated early.
In contrast, world number one Scheffler showed strong nerves at the top alongside leader Schauffele. The Texan was briefly arrested and charged on Friday morning for allegedly not following police instructions after a fatal traffic accident near the golf club. Scheffler apparently wanted to drive around a traffic jam, and a police officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Despite this turbulence, the 27-year-old played a strong round of 66 and moved up eight places. Scheffler is now only three strokes behind Schauffele. "I spent some time stretching in a prison cell. That was a first for me," joked the Masters winner after his round. "I was lucky to get back out on the course and play golf today," Scheffler was aware. "It took me a few holes to get back into the swing of things."
18 golfers still have to complete the second round on Saturday, as the fatal traffic accident and its consequences led to a later start on Friday. However, this has no effect on the leaders.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.