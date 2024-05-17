At the PGA Championship
Attack against police! US star Scheffler arrested
US golf star Scottie Scheffler had a different start to the second day of the PGA Championship in Louisville/Kentucky. The world number one was arrested early on Friday morning (local time) and charged with several offenses. Scheffler is said to have disregarded a police roadblock near Valhalla Golf Club, where the Major tournament is currently taking place. This had previously been set up due to a fatal traffic accident.
The professional golfer, who had nothing to do with the accident, had tried to drive around the scene of the accident and allegedly failed to comply with a request to stop. When Scheffler parked at the entrance to the golf club and opened the door, an officer pushed him against the car and handcuffed him, US broadcaster ESPN reported.
The charges against the 27-year-old, who finished twelfth in the opening round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, included assaulting a police officer, reckless driving and disobeying a police officer's signals.
The Masters winner has since been released from custody after he was taken to the Louisville Correctional Facility and a photo was taken of him in an orange prison jumpsuit. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so given the tragic accident that had occurred earlier. There was a big misunderstanding about what I thought I had been asked to do," Scheffler later explained on ESPN.
No intention
"I never intended to disobey any of the instructions. I'm confident that I can put this all behind me and focus on golf today," said Scheffler, who offered his condolences to the family of the accident victim. The PGA of America announced that the accident victim was an employee of a tournament supplier.
The start times for Friday were postponed due to the traffic jam in front of the club. Austria's Sepp Straka will therefore not start his second round until late in the evening (CEST).
