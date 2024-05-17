Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Situation worsens

Land under water! Germany is drowning in mud

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 19:28

After hours of heavy rain, there is currently an "extreme flood risk" in the German Saarland, according to the flood reporting center. This is a flood event that occurs every 20 to 50 years. The situation is expected to worsen by midday on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

In view of the heavy rainfall, the city of Saarbrücken declared a major damage situation in the afternoon. The city announced that flooding was occurring in some areas. Several buildings in the city area had to be evacuated.

The people affected were called upon to take only the essentials with them. Citizens should avoid being outdoors at all costs and avoid flooded or endangered sections of traffic routes.

Continuous rain has caused rising water levels in rivers and numerous fire department operations, especially in the west and southwest of Germany. (Bild: APA/dpa/Harald Tittel)
Continuous rain has caused rising water levels in rivers and numerous fire department operations, especially in the west and southwest of Germany.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Harald Tittel)
On the French side of the border, cellars also filled up and roads were closed. The German Weather Service has announced heavy, continuous rain until Saturday night, especially in the areas west of the Rhine. (Bild: APA/dpa/Harald Tittel)
On the French side of the border, cellars also filled up and roads were closed. The German Weather Service has announced heavy, continuous rain until Saturday night, especially in the areas west of the Rhine.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Harald Tittel)

"It just won't stop raining"
There were more than 300 calls for the police and more than 500 calls for the fire department. These involved overflowing cellars, fallen trees and flooded roads. However, no one was injured. "It just won't stop raining", said a spokesperson for the state police headquarters in Saarbrücken.

Flooding is to be expected
The police pointed out that aquaplaning or flooding is to be expected on all roads. Numerous roads in Saarland were closed due to the weather. There were also severe restrictions on train and bus services.

Sewer system partially overloaded
The Baden-Württemberg Flood Forecasting Center warned of significantly rising water levels in some Baden-Württemberg rivers, especially the Upper Rhine tributaries and waters in the Neckar catchment area. Smaller floods could develop. In individual cases, the sewage system could also be overloaded. Streets, cellars, underpasses and underground car parks could be flooded.

Cars were swept away by the water
In the French border region with Germany, small rivers overflowed their banks within a short period of time after heavy rainfall. Some cars were swept away by the water. Some roads were closed, including a section of the highway 320 in the direction of Saarbrücken. So far, however, no people have been injured by the masses of water in Lorraine and Alsace on Thursday evening and Friday.

France also affected
As the fire department in Metz announced on Friday, there were more than 300 interventions in around 70 municipalities in the Moselle region. 270 firefighters were deployed with around 200 vehicles. The region around Saint-Avold and Sarreguemines, which borders Saarland, was particularly affected.

France's Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, called on residents to exercise great caution and issued a red alert for the region. There were also severe storms in northern Italy (see link to article above).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf