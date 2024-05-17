Situation worsens
Land under water! Germany is drowning in mud
After hours of heavy rain, there is currently an "extreme flood risk" in the German Saarland, according to the flood reporting center. This is a flood event that occurs every 20 to 50 years. The situation is expected to worsen by midday on Saturday.
In view of the heavy rainfall, the city of Saarbrücken declared a major damage situation in the afternoon. The city announced that flooding was occurring in some areas. Several buildings in the city area had to be evacuated.
The people affected were called upon to take only the essentials with them. Citizens should avoid being outdoors at all costs and avoid flooded or endangered sections of traffic routes.
"It just won't stop raining"
There were more than 300 calls for the police and more than 500 calls for the fire department. These involved overflowing cellars, fallen trees and flooded roads. However, no one was injured. "It just won't stop raining", said a spokesperson for the state police headquarters in Saarbrücken.
Flooding is to be expected
The police pointed out that aquaplaning or flooding is to be expected on all roads. Numerous roads in Saarland were closed due to the weather. There were also severe restrictions on train and bus services.
Sewer system partially overloaded
The Baden-Württemberg Flood Forecasting Center warned of significantly rising water levels in some Baden-Württemberg rivers, especially the Upper Rhine tributaries and waters in the Neckar catchment area. Smaller floods could develop. In individual cases, the sewage system could also be overloaded. Streets, cellars, underpasses and underground car parks could be flooded.
Cars were swept away by the water
In the French border region with Germany, small rivers overflowed their banks within a short period of time after heavy rainfall. Some cars were swept away by the water. Some roads were closed, including a section of the highway 320 in the direction of Saarbrücken. So far, however, no people have been injured by the masses of water in Lorraine and Alsace on Thursday evening and Friday.
France also affected
As the fire department in Metz announced on Friday, there were more than 300 interventions in around 70 municipalities in the Moselle region. 270 firefighters were deployed with around 200 vehicles. The region around Saint-Avold and Sarreguemines, which borders Saarland, was particularly affected.
France's Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, called on residents to exercise great caution and issued a red alert for the region. There were also severe storms in northern Italy (see link to article above).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.