Grandiose! Enzo Diessl storms to the European Championships in Rome

For all those who are not yet familiar with his family background, here are a few key facts about how Enzo Diessl grew up internationally. He was born on June 6, 2004 in Villa Ocampo in Argentina. This place is not to be confused with the famous villa of the same name in Buenos Aires. It is a small town in the province of Santa Fe. As he recounts, he lived there for five years. Then his parents moved with the children to Shanghai for ten months, where Enzo went to Goethe School in the Jingan district. The journey around the world continued. For a short time, the Diessls lived in Germany, in the Swabian town of Fichtenberg, before returning to Buenos Aires for around nine months. "In May 2011," says Enzo, "we finally moved to Austria." There he went to elementary school in Leibnitz. "After a short phase in which we moved around a lot, it was important to his parents that we could now settle down."