Anzengruber sworn in

Innsbruck’s new municipal council can now get started

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 18:00

May makes everything new: Innsbruck's municipal council was sworn in on Friday. Johannes Anzengruber (JA) has now taken his first seat in the mayor's chair. 15 faces are still left from the old municipal council, 25 "new" ones are there. Georg Willi (Greens) and Elli Mayr (SPÖ) were confirmed as deputy mayors.

The plenary hall in the town hall was packed yesterday for the constituent meeting of the new Innsbruck municipal council. The newly elected mayor Johannes Anzengruber took his seat in the mayor's chair for the first time.

Florian Tursky takes leave of absence until 2030
It was the first time for most of the councillors: 15 familiar faces were joined by 25 new ones. In the background and all around were numerous parliamentary group and family members, curious onlookers and a lot of media hype. Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) was there for the swearing-in ceremony. LR René Zumtobel and LA Zeliha Arslan also took the opportunity to be present. Who was not present: election loser Florian Tursky (Das Neue Innsbruck). He took a leave of absence until May 2030. As reported, Markus Stoll took his place.

This is what the new municipal council looks like (Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)
This is what the new municipal council looks like
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

FPÖ, Liste Fritz and Das Neue Innsbruck against
The inauguration of the deputy mayors went without incident: 28 voted for Georg Willi (Greens), eleven mandataries did not want to see him in office and one vote was invalid. Second Deputy Mayor Elli Mayr (SPÖ) was elected with 29 votes in favor and eleven against. The distribution of portfolios - as Krone readers know - was also accepted, with the FPÖ, Liste Fritz and New Innsbruck voting against.

Municipal council should act disinterestedly
In his speech, Anzengruber swore all political groups to work together peacefully as usual. "Together, we have it in our hands to show the citizens that we are serious and, as defined in the oath of office, act selflessly for the benefit of the citizens."

Insisting on fair distribution of federal and state funds
However, he not only held the new elected representatives accountable, but also addressed a serious word to the provincial governor: as the provincial capital, Innsbruck was at the center of attention, the entire province was looking at Innsbruck: "This brings financial burdens for the people of Innsbruck. We have to manage this together, please. That is why I am asking you for a fair distribution of federal and provincial funds. So that we can do justice to our tasks in the provincial capital." This was followed by a customary state reception.

