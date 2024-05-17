A string quartet with cult status

Kronos founder David Harrington and his three companions realize all this with incredible precision, passion and tonal diversity. In Terry Riley's "Lunch in Chinatown", they have a very enjoyable verbal and instrumental conversation about lunch, incorporate Nicole Lizée's rhythmically instructed arguments with telephone surveillance into the performance, stop time in Sofia Gubaidulina's Quartet No 4 with extreme fragility of sound or take you on the hypnotic train rides of the Steve Reich classic "Different Trains" from 1988 - the pounding of the wheels and the squeaking on the rails, the signal whistle and the acceleration.