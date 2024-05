Slovakian Prime Minister Fico operated on again

It will take a few more days before the prospects of recovery can be assessed. "Necrotic tissue after the gunshot wound has been removed. The patient is now conscious, he is stable, but he is still hospitalized in the emergency room. His condition is really serious," said the director of the Roosevelt Hospital, Miriam Lapuníková. "The first four days after a gunshot wound are the most difficult," added Kaliňák. A decision is expected to be made on Monday as to whether the Slovakian prime minister will be transferred to the capital Bratislava.