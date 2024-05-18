Bundesliga in the ticker:
Blau-Weiß Linz against Austria Wien – LIVE from 5pm
Last matchday of the Austrian Bundesliga. Blau-Weiß Linz host Austria Vienna, we report live from 5pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Vienna Austria are longing for a turnaround. Three defeats in the last four games have been followed by a mood of crisis at the Verteilerkreis, including the departure of head coach Michael Wimmer. Interim coach Christian Wegleitner has stepped in to save the season. The aim is to make it into the European Cup via the play-offs. In the away game at Blau Weiß Linz in the final round of the season, the Austrians want to get in the mood for this with a win.
Long-distance duel with Wolfsberg
With a win on the banks of the Danube in Linz, the Violets could still leave the WAC behind. Wolfsberg face WSG Tirol at home in the parallel match. For their part, the Carinthians would defend first place in the qualifying group with a win. The winner will have the right to play at home next Tuesday in a knockout play-off semi-final. It has been clear since the previous week that the pairing will be WAC v Austria.
Wegleitner, who has been acting as "savior" since Tuesday, said he had many talks with the leading players. The low blows of the past few weeks - with the 0:4 against the WAC as the highlight - are to be forgotten. The former Wimmer assistant stated that the game in Linz was not intended as a warm-up exercise ahead of the new clash with Wolfsberg.
"We want to keep the chance of a home game in case the WAC doesn't win. We would also gain confidence for the play-off with a winning experience," said the 45-year-old. Austria can draw on a full complement of players. Apart from the long-term injuries, all players are fit.
Scheiblehner expects "passion and intensity"
For Blau Weiß, the aim is to bring a conciliatory end to a fully satisfactory season for the Linzers in a sold-out stadium. After an initially mixed start, the promoted team no longer really had anything to do with relegation. Coach Gerald Scheiblehner saw little pressure from either team, but nevertheless looked forward to a game "with a lot of passion and intensity".
"I think the players will certainly want to show a reaction under the interim coach. We will definitely be in the best possible shape," said Scheiblehner about the opponents. Striker Ronivaldo is questionable for his team due to muscular problems. BW managing director Christoph Peschek analyzed the first season in the top flight as a complete success in sporting and economic terms. Turnover has doubled. Peschek: "We can be proud of what we have achieved, but we will certainly not rest on our laurels and will continue to work hard."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.