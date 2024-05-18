Blau-Weiß Linz against Austria Wien – LIVE from 5pm

"I think the players will certainly want to show a reaction under the interim coach. We will definitely be in the best possible shape," said Scheiblehner about the opponents. Striker Ronivaldo is questionable for his team due to muscular problems. BW managing director Christoph Peschek analyzed the first season in the top flight as a complete success in sporting and economic terms. Turnover has doubled. Peschek: "We can be proud of what we have achieved, but we will certainly not rest on our laurels and will continue to work hard."