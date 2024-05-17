Neo-trainer Wegleitner
Singer and guitarist sets the tone at Austria
Austria's new coach Christian Wegleitner will make his debut on Saturday in the final match of the qualifying group against BW Linz. After parting ways with his predecessor Michael Wimmer, the 45-year-old held many talks during the week. Music is his great passion.
After the first press conference, he also conducted his first training session as the new Austria coach on Tuesday. After parting ways with predecessor Michael Wimmer and the poor sporting situation (just one point from the last four games), he had a lot of talks with the players. "We want to flip the coin back to the other side. I have appealed to the boys to believe in themselves. It's not down to a lack of quality, mental strength plays a huge role right now," says Christian Wegleitner.
"The anticipation is huge"
who will make his debut as head coach on the bench in the final match of the qualifying group at BW Linz on Saturday (5 p.m.). "The anticipation is huge, the optimism and confidence are high," says the 45-year-old former Stripfing coach. The play-off ticket against Wolfsberg on Tuesday is already in the bag. However, after the last 0:4 defeat against the Carinthians, who can clinch seventh place with a win against WSG Tirol, the Violets have forfeited the right to play at home for the time being.
"The players are determined to progress. No matter where we play. There was a lot of dissatisfaction, but that drives the players on because they want to give something back to the fans, who have always been incredibly supportive so far. The belief is growing day by day!"
In any case, the man from Illmitz is well equipped to deal with the precarious situation in Favoriten. Wegleitner has been the lead singer and guitarist in the music band "The Desert Boats" (released two CDs) for 20 years. "I don't have any rituals before playing, but this is my great passion. We also performed at the Frequency Festival in St. Pölten. When my two daughters were born, the time naturally became less, but that's quite clear. You also spend many hours on and off the pitch at work."
