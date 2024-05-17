Beatrice moves up
Princess Kate is apparently out for the summer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since February after cancer cells were found following an operation in January. So that she can continue to recover, King Charles is now said to have asked his niece, Princess Beatrice, to take over Princess Kate's duties in the summer.
According to British newspapers, Princess Beatrice is expected to play a more prominent public role for the royal family this summer. King Charles wants to compensate for Princess Kate's absence in this way.
A packed schedule
Buckingham Palace is still considering how best to deploy Beatrice, but it is expected that she will be able to accompany the King to important events that Princess Kate would normally have attended.
The royal schedule for the summer is packed and the British heir to the throne Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne cannot fill it all.
Among other things, the "Trooping The Colour" parade, a state banquet for the Japanese imperial couple, garden parties and the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings are on the agenda.
Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew and number nine in line to the British throne. She is married to the Italian businessman and aristocrat Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple have a daughter, Sienna. Mozzi also brought a son into the marriage.
Camilla would prefer Charles to take it easy
King Charles himself has only been back in the public eye for a few weeks, after he was also diagnosed with cancer in February. However, his treatment is apparently progressing so well that he is almost unstoppable and has already made and is planning countless appearances, much to Queen Camilla's concern.
She told a garden party at Lamb House in Rye on Thursday that the King was "getting better", but added: "Well, he would if he behaved himself."
Not in public for six months
Princess Kate was last seen in public at Christmas. She was operated on by specialists at the London Clinic in mid-January and was in hospital for almost two weeks. Kensington Palace has not released any information about the nature of her illness.
Shortly before Easter, Kate herself addressed the public in a video and informed them that she could only concentrate on her recovery and her children for the time being, after tests after the operation revealed that cancer was present. She was prescribed adjuvant chemotherapy.
"I've always enjoyed my work and I'm looking forward to getting back to it when I can, but right now I need to focus on my full recovery," she explained at the time.
Princess Kate is one of the most popular members of the royal family. She has three children with William: Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).
