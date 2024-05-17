Affleck moved out: J.Lo is looking for a new house

Affleck has already moved out, Lopez is house hunting

As "In Touch" reports, the couple "just couldn't make it" and are heading for a marriage break-up less than two years after their wedding. "The signs are clear - it's over," explained an insider, adding: "They're facing divorce - and for once, Ben is not to blame." Affleck is said to be concentrating on his work and his children at the moment and has already moved out of the home they shared.