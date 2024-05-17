Marriage at an end?
Affleck moved out: J.Lo is looking for a new house
The two have not been seen together for seven weeks. Dream couple Jennifer Lopez (54) and Ben Affleck (51) are said to be in a serious crisis at the moment. So much so that the singer is already looking for a new house and her husband is said to have already moved out ...
It seems that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have slowly taken off their rose-colored glasses. The Hollywood dream couple surprisingly announced their love comeback in spring 2021, around 17 years after their separation.
The following year, the actor and the musician tied the knot. Since then, the relationship has apparently returned to normal. Worse still: the two are said to be on the verge of divorce.
J.Lo and Affleck always traveling solo
The break-up rumors have been persistent for weeks, as the couple have not been seen together for seven weeks. At last week's Met Gala, Lopez posed unaccompanied on the red carpet and the singer was also out and about solo this week when she visited a dance studio in Los Angeles. Affleck was also spotted at a dinner this week without his wife.
Affleck has already moved out, Lopez is house hunting
As "In Touch" reports, the couple "just couldn't make it" and are heading for a marriage break-up less than two years after their wedding. "The signs are clear - it's over," explained an insider, adding: "They're facing divorce - and for once, Ben is not to blame." Affleck is said to be concentrating on his work and his children at the moment and has already moved out of the home they shared.
"Ben has already moved out and they probably need to sell the dream house they've been looking for for two years," the source said. According to TMZ, Ben Affleck is currently living without his wife in a house in the Brentwood district of Los Angeles. Lopez, on the other hand, is said to have been house hunting alone in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
"Problems in the marriage" began "a few months ago"
Affleck and Lopez have not yet commented on the rumors. However, a source told Us Weekly: "Jen and Ben are having problems in their marriage." He added: "They started having difficulties a few months ago when Jen started increasing her work commitments and preparing for her tour."
According to the insider, Jennifer Lopez is "very focused on work" as she is set to launch her 'This is Me ... Now: A Love Story' world tour next month. This is said to have led to disagreements between the couple. The film star and the singer are said to be on "two different pages" in their marriage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
