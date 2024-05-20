Addiction: On the hunt for the great feelings of happiness

When it comes to addiction, outdated ideas need to be reconsidered: "The idea that alcohol and cigarettes are harmless or 'soft' drugs, while cocaine and heroin are 'hard' drugs, is outdated," explains Prof. Dr. Gabriele Fischer from the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at MedUni Vienna in her new book "Sucht. New findings and treatment options". "Likewise, there is no scientific evidence that cannabis is 'the gateway drug par excellence'. Rather, the greatest economic burdens result from 'binge eating' and the consumption of tobacco and alcohol."