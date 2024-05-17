Shein relents in dispute with consumer protection organizations

EU directive brings stricter requirements

The vzbv also accused Shein of violating the Digital Services Act (DSA). The new EU directive provides for strict regulation of online content and lays down rules that all providers must adhere to. Among other things, they are obliged to take strict action against illegal content such as hate speech and hate speech. Stricter requirements apply to very large online platforms. Platform operators who violate these requirements can be fined. The EU is investigating Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), among others, for suspected violations of the DSA.