Violence against politicians
AfD politician hits ashtray against his head
In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a member of the state parliament from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been attacked and injured. The attack was preceded by an argument with a man who considers himself part of the left-wing spectrum. In the end, a glass ashtray landed on the politician's head.
An unnamed politician suffered a head wound in a pub in Schwerin on Friday night, the police said. He was taken to hospital. It is now clear that it is the AfD member of the state parliament Martin Schmidt.
According to the officers, the alleged perpetrator, a 52-year-old man, noticed the AfD politician in a group of four and initially insulted him. An argument then broke out, whereupon the alleged perpetrator threw the glass ashtray in the direction of the MP.
Act politically motivated
According to the police, the suspect allegedly said on the spot that he had acted out of political dislike. He had classified himself as belonging to the left-wing political spectrum. The police announced that they were opening an investigation into dangerous bodily harm and insult.
Recently, there have been repeated attacks on politicians in Germany. In Dresden at the beginning of the month, Social Democrat MEP Matthias Ecke was beaten and seriously injured. Prior to this, the alleged perpetrators are said to have attacked a 28-year-old man who was putting up election posters for the Green Party.
Attacks on politicians on the rise
Berlin's SPD Senator for Economic Affairs Franziska Giffey was slightly injured in an attack with a bag last week, and on Tuesday evening several local Green Party politicians and campaign workers were aggressively harassed in Dresden. Last week, the AfD reported an attack on an election campaign stand in Stuttgart, which was claimed by an anti-fascist group.
