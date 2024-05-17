Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Deal angers USA

Putin and Xi demonstrate unity with a hug

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 08:30

Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have ended their talks in China with a harmonious gesture. After a one-day program in Beijing, Putin and Xi first shook hands on Thursday evening and shortly afterwards hugged each other goodbye - and the USA is fuming.

comment0 Kommentare

Xi waved after his guest as he drove off into the darkness in a limousine, as seen on a video from state broadcaster CCTV. It was a special display of intimacy between the autocrats in times of war. On Friday, Putin continued his two-day state visit to the northern Chinese city of Harbin.

During talks the previous day in Beijing, Putin and Xi had agreed to continue their close cooperation. China and Russia, the warring party in Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine, also spoke out in favor of a solution through political agreement. Putin praised China's peace efforts.

The symbolic embrace in the video:

However, Beijing has not yet committed to the upcoming peace conference in Switzerland. A twelve-point plan proposed by China more than a year ago to resolve the conflict met with little international approval due to its vague proposals.

USA criticizes friendly approach
In view of the friendly meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the US government has described Chinese support for Russia as an obstacle to rapprochement with the West. China cannot "dance at two weddings at the same time", said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel in Washington on Thursday.

Better relations with Europe and other countries are not possible for Beijing if it simultaneously "fuels the greatest threat to European security in a long time", the spokesman emphasized, referring to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Does Beijing hold the keys?
The USA sees China as playing a key role in the Ukraine conflict, even if Beijing is not directly supplying weapons to Russia for the war. According to the US government, however, China is the main supplier of components for the Russian arms industry. Without this support, "Russia would have a hard time sustaining its attack on Ukraine", said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to China at the end of April.

Putin and Xi want to continue to work closely together in the future. (Bild: AFP/Sergei BOBYLYOV)
Putin and Xi want to continue to work closely together in the future.
(Bild: AFP/Sergei BOBYLYOV)

China, on the other hand, claims to be taking a neutral position in the Ukraine war. At their meeting in Beijing on Thursday, however, Xi and Putin celebrated their partnership. Xi called Sino-Russian relations "conducive to peace".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf