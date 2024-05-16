Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Symbolic gesture

“Asocial” concentration camp prisoners recognized as victims of National Socialism

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 22:13

79 years after the liberation of the concentration camps, so-called "professional criminals", "asocial" and "criminal" concentration camp prisoners are still recognized as victims of National Socialism. The ÖVP, Greens and SPÖ tabled a corresponding motion in the National Council on Thursday.

comment0 Kommentare

However, this is only a symbolic gesture. "Because we have to assume that there are no more survivors," said historian Eva Blimlinger from the Greens in a press release.

Under National Socialism, the term "asocial" referred to people who were considered unable or unwilling to fit into the community. This primarily included social minorities such as the homeless, migrant workers, prostitutes and addicts. "Professional criminals" were repeat offenders.

Here you can see a statement from the Minister of Social Affairs on X.

"Even if there are probably no more survivors: The amendment to the Victims' Welfare Act makes it clear that serious injustice was done to these people," said Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens). Compensation had been withheld for far too long.

Currently, certain groups of people are not entitled to an official certificate or a victim card. This applies, for example, to people who have been sentenced to more than six months in prison. These restrictions have now been removed.

Zitat Icon

Even if there are probably no more survivors: The amendment to the Victims' Welfare Act makes it clear that serious injustice has been done to these people.

Sozialminister Johannes Rauch

"At this point, I would like to recommend the recently published book by Andreas Kranebitter, Die Konstruktion von Kriminellen. The Imprisonment of Professional Criminals in the Mauthausen Concentration Camp'. And I understand that a memorial plaque for this group of victims is also being prepared at the Mauthausen Memorial," said Blimlinger in a press release.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Wurzer
Katharina Wurzer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf