Symbolic gesture
“Asocial” concentration camp prisoners recognized as victims of National Socialism
79 years after the liberation of the concentration camps, so-called "professional criminals", "asocial" and "criminal" concentration camp prisoners are still recognized as victims of National Socialism. The ÖVP, Greens and SPÖ tabled a corresponding motion in the National Council on Thursday.
However, this is only a symbolic gesture. "Because we have to assume that there are no more survivors," said historian Eva Blimlinger from the Greens in a press release.
Under National Socialism, the term "asocial" referred to people who were considered unable or unwilling to fit into the community. This primarily included social minorities such as the homeless, migrant workers, prostitutes and addicts. "Professional criminals" were repeat offenders.
Here you can see a statement from the Minister of Social Affairs on X.
"Even if there are probably no more survivors: The amendment to the Victims' Welfare Act makes it clear that serious injustice was done to these people," said Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens). Compensation had been withheld for far too long.
Currently, certain groups of people are not entitled to an official certificate or a victim card. This applies, for example, to people who have been sentenced to more than six months in prison. These restrictions have now been removed.
Sozialminister Johannes Rauch
"At this point, I would like to recommend the recently published book by Andreas Kranebitter, Die Konstruktion von Kriminellen. The Imprisonment of Professional Criminals in the Mauthausen Concentration Camp'. And I understand that a memorial plaque for this group of victims is also being prepared at the Mauthausen Memorial," said Blimlinger in a press release.
