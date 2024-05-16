Vorteilswelt
European Championship squad confirmed

ÖFB opponent France publishes EURO squad

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 21:01

France, Austria's first opponent on June 17 in Düsseldorf, will travel to Germany for the European Championship led by Kylian Mbappe. Surprisingly, team boss Didier Deschamps also named returnee N'Golo Kante, who is now playing in Saudi Arabia, and debutant Bradley Barcola from champions Paris Saint-Germain in his 25-man squad on Thursday. 18 of these players were already involved in the 2022 World Cup.

Kante, an important pillar in defensive midfield at the 2018 World Cup, has not been called up since June 2022, partly due to injury. "With his experience and knowledge, I am convinced that the French national team will be stronger with N'Golo Kante," said Deschamps about the 33-year-old legionnaire from Al-Ittihad.

Twelve years younger, Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola is in the France squad for the first time ever and complements the group of fast and tricky forwards around Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Kingsley Coman.

Bradley Barcola (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Bradley Barcola
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Fit against Austria?
Real star Aurélien Tchouameni, Bayern Munich's Coman and goalkeeper Mike Maignan are in the squad despite current injuries. "They are on this list today, so I assume that they will all be available for the first game against Austria," said Deschamps, who can still change his squad before the deadline on June 7.

Mbappe was ambitious and eager to win on Thursday. "We're going there to win and to make history," said Mbappe at the presentation of a wax figure of him in Paris, which will be on display at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin from next Sunday. Mbappe joked that he hoped he would soon be traveling to Berlin after his wax effigy for the European Championship final.

Gravenberch in the Holland squad
Group opponents the Netherlands also published their 30-man squad on Thursday. Bonds coach Ronald Koeman named Frenkie de Jong, who has not played for Barcelona for a month due to an ankle injury, Georginio Wijnaldum, who plays in Saudi Arabia, and Liverpool returnee Ryan Gravenberch.

The squad for the ÖFB team will be announced on Tuesday ahead of the test matches against Serbia (June 4) and Switzerland (June 8).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

