51,500 companies will soon be handed over

Many companies are faced with the challenge of finding a successor for the business, and family businesses in particular are faced with decisions on the direction to take. Around 70 percent of predecessors are of retirement age and half of the successors are female. "A successful handover is of central importance for the location," says Bettina Dorfer-Pauschenwein, Head of Young Business. After all, if a business is passed on within the family, it is most likely to remain in Austria, as loyalty to the location is higher. "The businesses are rooted in the region," says Dorfer-Pauschenwein.

Many restaurateurs are looking for a successor

Over the next five years, most handovers will take place in the catering industry, followed by management consultants, accountants and IT. Several hundred companies in the retail sector will also soon change hands. In addition to family members, employees are often also considered for succession, but some are sold to external companies, sometimes even from abroad.