Good for the IFN network
Trend: Windows from the online shop
Extreme cost increases in some cases, which could no longer be accommodated in projects, as well as a stuttering demand for windows and doors - all of this also left its mark on the window network IFN from Traun (Upper Austria) in the previous year. As a result, staffing levels were tightened. On a positive note: e-commerce demand is growing.
Crisis in construction? No, the K-word does not cross Christian Klinger's lips. "I'm talking about a construction boom," emphasizes the co-owner of the window network IFN, which includes brands such as Internorm, Topic and Schlotterer.
Underutilization in the second half of the year
The stuttering demand combined with cost increases also affected Traun: incoming orders shrank by ten percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, while turnover fell by 2.4 percent to 841 million euros. "In the second half of the year, we had to contend with underutilization," says Klinger.
As a result, the Group also tightened its personnel belts "because we didn't have enough work", says CFO Johann Habring. The headcount at the end of 2023 was 73 employees lower than at the end of 2022. Internal short-time working models are used where necessary.
The classic story with online orders is that many start in the garage and then order windows for other areas.
Christian Klinger, Miteigentümer und Sprecher IFN
However, the online window business is growing. IFN holds a majority stake in the digital specialist Neuffer. "I had my doubts at first, but there are more and more people who are confident enough to install the windows themselves," says Klinger.
Online range is growing
The product range is being expanded to include garage doors, fences and pergolas, and a service network is also being set up.
