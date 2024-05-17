Here in the live ticker
Grand Prix in Imola: First practice – 1.30 pm
The Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna takes place in Imola this weekend: The first practice session is scheduled for today. We will be reporting live from 13:30 - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Formula 1 kicks off its European tour this weekend with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. Ahead of the seventh race of the season on Sunday (3pm) in Italy, there is at least a small question mark over the current balance of power in the premier class of motorsport. McLaren recently celebrated a Grand Prix victory in Miami thanks to Lando Norris, and Ferrari also wants to challenge Red Bull even more with a major update.
Although the Austrian-British racing team led by triple world champion Max Verstappen is still the team to beat, the 'bulls' were beaten on the track for the first time this year in Miami. Even though Norris scored his debut victory in the USA thanks to a favorable safety car, the 24-year-old Briton was faster than Verstappen in the end.
The Scuderia is relying on a larger update package for its home race, but Red Bull is also bringing improvements to Emilia-Romagna. According to RB motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, it will be an update from which the Styrian "expects a lot". Red Bull has fond memories of Imola: Verstappen triumphed in wet conditions in 2021 and 2022, while last year's race had to be canceled due to flooding. There is currently an increased chance of rain for Sunday afternoon.
Despite his second place in Miami, Verstappen still leads the overall championship standings after the first quarter of the season with a comfortable 33 points ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, third in Miami, is 38 points behind.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
