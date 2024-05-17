Grand Prix in Imola: First practice – 1.30 pm

The Scuderia is relying on a larger update package for its home race, but Red Bull is also bringing improvements to Emilia-Romagna. According to RB motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, it will be an update from which the Styrian "expects a lot". Red Bull has fond memories of Imola: Verstappen triumphed in wet conditions in 2021 and 2022, while last year's race had to be canceled due to flooding. There is currently an increased chance of rain for Sunday afternoon.