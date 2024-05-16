Also allocation of portfolios
“White smoke”: New Innsbruck government in place
The new Innsbruck city government under the election winner and future mayor Johannes Anzengruber is in place. After ten days of negotiations, the "Jetzt Innsbruck" list, the Greens and the SPÖ have agreed on a coalition. The content and projects for the next six years have been determined. The distribution of ministries has also been decided.
The coalition negotiations have been successfully concluded, it was announced on Thursday around two and a half weeks after the mayoral run-off election. This means that at least the personnel agendas have been finalized ahead of the constituent municipal council meeting on Friday, including the appointment of the mayor and deputy mayor.
No portfolios for ÖVP and FPÖ councillors
The coalition partners agreed on outgoing mayor Georg Willi (Greens) and city councillor Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ) for the deputy mayor positions. In the seven-member city senate, only the city councillors of the coalition will also be given an office or departmental responsibility. The two councillors from "New Innsbruck" and the FPÖ will be left empty-handed.
We have agreed to work together towards a major goal and to do our best for the cause and the people of this city.
Bürgermeister Johannes Anzengruber
"The talks were characterized by mutual appreciation, objectivity and the desire for trusting cooperation. We have agreed to work together towards a major goal and to do our best for the cause and the people of this city," said Mayor Johannes Anzengruber in an initial reaction, expressing his satisfaction.
The allocation of portfolios
- Mayor Johannes Anzengruber (YES): Sport, Health, Safety and Events, Fire Service, Forestry and Nature, Personnel, Finance, Investments, Information Technology and Communication, Presidential Affairs, General Services, Citizen Services, Committees and Public Relations, Organization and Future Issues, Registry Office and Civil Status Matters, District Commissioner - General District and Municipal Administration, Administrative Penalties, Surveying and Statistics.
- 1st Deputy Mayor Georg Willi (Greens): social affairs, culture, housing service with housing allocation, external relations.
- 2nd Deputy Mayor Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ): Education, childcare, schools, children, youth and generations (senior citizens, families), women and LGBTIQA+, child and youth welfare, university and college agendas, agendas of the Disability Advisory Council.
- City Councillor Mariella Lutz (YES): Economy, tourism and real estate, green spaces, civil engineering, road operations.
- Councillor Janine Bex (Greens): urban planning, mobility and integration, climate-neutral city, building, water, commercial and road law, building and fire police.
More committee seats for the opposition
The opposition is to be given more seats on committees in the coming period. The mayor's parliamentary group Jetzt Innsbruck will give one seat each to the parliamentary groups ALI, Liste Fritz, KPÖ, Das Neue Innsbruck and FPÖ. "This will give these groups influence and voting rights in the committees as well as all the necessary documents, which will lead to more transparency in the cooperation between the coalition and the opposition," it said.
Details of the coalition pact only after Whitsun
However, the exact content of the coalition pact will not be presented until after Whitsun on May 28. "Detailed questions" still need to be clarified, it was said.
