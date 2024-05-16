“White smoke”: New Innsbruck government in place

More committee seats for the opposition

The opposition is to be given more seats on committees in the coming period. The mayor's parliamentary group Jetzt Innsbruck will give one seat each to the parliamentary groups ALI, Liste Fritz, KPÖ, Das Neue Innsbruck and FPÖ. "This will give these groups influence and voting rights in the committees as well as all the necessary documents, which will lead to more transparency in the cooperation between the coalition and the opposition," it said.