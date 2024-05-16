Opening on Friday
Winter closure ends: Clear road on the Hahntennjoch!
After weeks of snow and rock clearance work, the winter closure on the Hahntennjoch can be lifted. The spectacular pass road, which connects the Tyrolean districts of Imst and Reutte, will be opened to traffic on Friday afternoon. Around 1500 hours of work were needed to complete the work.
15 workers, two excavators, two wheel loaders, a road sweeper and a truck have worked a total of around 1500 hours over the past two months to make the L246 Hahntennjochstraße road safe to drive on again after the winter.
The pass road between the Inntal and Lechtal valleys will be open to traffic again from 12 noon on Friday.
A challenge year after year
Only when the avalanche commissions give the green light can work begin each year in spring. "As in previous years, we started the logging work and the removal of damaged wood in the lower sections of the road in March," explains Hartmut Neurauter from the responsible road maintenance department in Zams.
In the large avalanche channels, snow depths of up to seven meters have to be removed with the monoblock cutter.
Hartmut Neurauter, Straßenmeisterei Zams
The snow and rock clearing work was then gradually carried out along the road. "In the large avalanche gullies, snow depths of up to seven meters have to be removed with the monoblock tiller," Neurauter continues.
"Important traffic connection"
Josef Geisler (ÖVP), head of road construction, thanked everyone involved: "The pass road over the Hahntennjoch is an important transport link between the Lechtal and Inntal valleys. Every year, we work hard to make it safe to drive on again as quickly as possible after the winter closure."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
