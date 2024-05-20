Of watchtowers and azure bays

Active vacationers will also get their money's worth. Whether hiking through the varied nature reserve and bays enclosed by granite rocks or cycling tours: with peaks of around 1000 meters, there are no high mountains in the south of Sardinia, but there is plenty of rocky terrain that mountain bikers in particular appreciate. Whether on foot, by bike or on a jeep tour through the hinterland - the numerous nuraghi and Saracen towers, which can be found on every little hill throughout Sardinia, are impossible to miss. The former are of prehistoric origin and their significance is still not entirely clear today.