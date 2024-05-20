Sardinia enchants
Of watchtowers and azure bays
On the south-eastern tip of Sardinia, the small fishing village of Villasimius, surrounded by a large nature reserve, has developed into a sophisticated vacation destination for both active vacationers and those seeking peace and quiet.
"Africa" trots comfortably along. The horse from the Tanka riding stable in Villasimius is in no hurry. It's a good thing that you're not an experienced rider and have saddled up a "slow" horse for the excursion. If you gallop along quickly here, you will miss out on far too much.
Of course, tourism has also long since arrived at the south-eastern tip of the Italian island in the former small fishing village of Villasimius. But in contrast to the Costa Smeralda in the north, people here are less in search of the jet set and VIP atmosphere. True to the motto "Africas", things are more leisurely.
Early on, the area relied on a successful combination of slowly growing tourist infrastructure and natural surroundings. The coast is largely undeveloped, with untouched bays and huge cacti and fragrant macchia bushes swaying in the wind. Hotels nestle gently into the landscape at Capo Carbonara, and you won't find any tall hotels.
However, you will find a number of dignified accommodations, such as the five-star Falkensteiner Capo Boi Hotel, which has a small, beautiful private bay. A separate children's pool area with a playground also makes the hotel attractive for families. "They particularly appreciate the gently sloping beach," says Alexandra Geyer, company spokesperson for Falkensteiner Hotels.
At the weekends, bathers are drawn to the beaches of the region, especially from the island's capital Cagliari, which is around 50 km away. Simius, the "local beach", is particularly popular. Then the umbrellas and folding chairs you brought with you line the white beach in a colorful jumble, which exudes a Caribbean flair. A little further on, in the small lagoon of Notteri, which stretches behind the beach of Porto Giunco, you can explore the marine reserve on "Africa's" back.
The nature reserve, which was established in 2000, covers a total area of 86 square kilometers, from Capo Boi to the island of Serpentara - to protect the sea and coastal wetlands as well as endangered species such as cormorants, Mediterranean gulls, dolphins and flamingos. The most famous inhabitants like to elegantly stalk around in the shallow waters of the lagoon. If you don't get to see them, you can buy one of the many souvenirs bearing their likeness. The noble pink animal is emblazoned on almost everything.
Here at the southern tip, everything that makes Sardinia so unmistakably beautiful comes together: rugged cliffs, azure blue bays and small, hidden bathing spots, framed by the crystal-clear glittering waters of the sea. It's not just a paradise for those seeking peace and quiet who want to spend their vacation off the beaten track.
Active vacationers will also get their money's worth. Whether hiking through the varied nature reserve and bays enclosed by granite rocks or cycling tours: with peaks of around 1000 meters, there are no high mountains in the south of Sardinia, but there is plenty of rocky terrain that mountain bikers in particular appreciate. Whether on foot, by bike or on a jeep tour through the hinterland - the numerous nuraghi and Saracen towers, which can be found on every little hill throughout Sardinia, are impossible to miss. The former are of prehistoric origin and their significance is still not entirely clear today.
The Saracen towers, so-called watchtowers, served as protection against pirate raids by the Saracens. Snorkeling equipment should definitely be in your luggage, as there are numerous fish to discover, such as barracudas and amberjacks, as well as sea turtles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.