Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Image of Jesus in court

Nine stab wounds at Christmas party

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 11:21

A 47-year-old man is said to have attacked his painter colleague with nine stab wounds at last year's Christmas party. Completely out of character for him, the accused assures: "I've grown to love my colleagues. And they all love me too." To illustrate this, he brings a drawing of Jesus to court.

comment0 Kommentare

On December 15 of the previous year, a painting company celebrated Christmas just around the corner in a brewery in Vienna-Landstraße. There was a lot of drinking: "After the meal came liters of vodka. Just vodka, vodka and more vodka," recalls a 47-year-old. He "drank at least a liter" - and then the Croatian's memories start to fade.

Colleagues stabbed nine times
And that also applies to the nine stabs he gave his colleague in the upper body outside the Viennese restaurant. The 43-year-old had said to the completely drunk man: "Come on, go home." The accused then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach and side.

Completely out of character, his defense lawyer wants to convince the jury in the Vienna Regional Court - who will decide on the attempted murder charge. "He can't explain how he was capable of this. He is actually a very peaceful person. He is happy that the gentleman was not seriously injured."

Zitat Icon

I was there with my work colleagues, who I really love. I've really grown to love them. They all love me too. There were never any problems.

Angeklagter (47) im Wiener Landesgericht

The 47-year-old would like to clarify his manner to the presiding judge Nicole Baczak once again: "I was there with my work colleagues, who I really love. So, I've really grown to love them. They all love me too. There were never any problems." To illustrate his love for his neighbor, the Croatian holds up a self-painted drawing of Jesus in front of the gates of heaven before the trial.

According to his testimony, the Christmas party had been a little different - as far as he could remember. Four colleagues attacked him out of nowhere and he merely defended himself. Hematomas on his face are supposed to prove this. It remains to be seen how the jury will decide.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf