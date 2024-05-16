Image of Jesus in court
Nine stab wounds at Christmas party
A 47-year-old man is said to have attacked his painter colleague with nine stab wounds at last year's Christmas party. Completely out of character for him, the accused assures: "I've grown to love my colleagues. And they all love me too." To illustrate this, he brings a drawing of Jesus to court.
On December 15 of the previous year, a painting company celebrated Christmas just around the corner in a brewery in Vienna-Landstraße. There was a lot of drinking: "After the meal came liters of vodka. Just vodka, vodka and more vodka," recalls a 47-year-old. He "drank at least a liter" - and then the Croatian's memories start to fade.
Colleagues stabbed nine times
And that also applies to the nine stabs he gave his colleague in the upper body outside the Viennese restaurant. The 43-year-old had said to the completely drunk man: "Come on, go home." The accused then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach and side.
Completely out of character, his defense lawyer wants to convince the jury in the Vienna Regional Court - who will decide on the attempted murder charge. "He can't explain how he was capable of this. He is actually a very peaceful person. He is happy that the gentleman was not seriously injured."
I was there with my work colleagues, who I really love. I've really grown to love them. They all love me too. There were never any problems.
The 47-year-old would like to clarify his manner to the presiding judge Nicole Baczak once again: "I was there with my work colleagues, who I really love. So, I've really grown to love them. They all love me too. There were never any problems." To illustrate his love for his neighbor, the Croatian holds up a self-painted drawing of Jesus in front of the gates of heaven before the trial.
According to his testimony, the Christmas party had been a little different - as far as he could remember. Four colleagues attacked him out of nowhere and he merely defended himself. Hematomas on his face are supposed to prove this. It remains to be seen how the jury will decide.
