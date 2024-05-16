Was at Bayern himself
Ex-professional is caustic: “Not everyone says no for no reason”
Former Bayern professional Zvjezdan Misimovic has spoken out with critical words about the difficult search for a coach at his former club. According to the Bosnian, there are certainly reasons why Munich have been unable to find a successor to Thomas Tuchel. After all, they have recently burned several top coaches.
"I think the external image has been somewhat unfortunate so far. There will certainly be changes. They've also burned the two best German coaches in the last two years. That plays a role, of course," Misimovic told the "Abendzeitung" newspaper, summing up the complicated coaching search at Bayern.
With Nagelsmann, you can now see that things are going better with the national team. This should be a warning signal for the record champions. According to the Bosnian, Munich is also struggling with another problem: "After Hoeneß and Rummenigge, there is a vacuum in the management team. No one is really taking the reins and marching forward."
Would Flick be the ideal solution?
At the moment, it is mainly sports director Max Eberl and sports director Christoph Freund who are busy looking for a new coach. The problem at management level is like a block on the leg: "It seems that way. Coaches won't cancel in droves for no reason, where they used to queue up," emphasized the 41-year-old.
Hansi Flick, whose return is repeatedly being discussed, would be a good solution, says the former attacking player: "He did an excellent job in his first term of office. Then there was a power struggle between him and Hasan Salihamidzic. The decision was then made in favor of Salihamidzic." Now there could be a new start. However, this option is likely to have been scuppered in the meantime; instead, Tuchel is set for a U-turn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
