Hardly any nuts, lots of fat
Nougat spreads are bursting with palm oil
Contrary to popular belief, nougat spreads contain few nuts, but lots of fat and sugar - and over 50 percent of products also contain palm oil. Child labor is often used to harvest this oil.
Palm oil is often responsible for massive rainforest destruction, according to the new Greenpeace market check. And even if nuts are in the minority - according to the NGO, only five percent are found in Milka hazelnut cream, for example - child labor is often used to harvest them.
Only three products really recommendable
"Descriptions such as hazelnut cream or nut nougat spread do not do justice to the content", it says in a press release. Although there is a high proportion of organic products on the shelves, only three out of 130 products are fully recommendable according to the environmental protection organization: plant-based nut nougat spreads in organic quality, with European vegetable oils and a Fairtrade seal.
Nutella, which like many sweet spreads consists of around half sugar and almost a third added fats and oils such as palm oil, did not meet any of the four criteria, but the products from Billa organic, dm organic and la Vida did.
Many well-known nut nougat spreads are associated with the destruction of virgin forests and child labor. Palm oil in particular is a problem here.
Greenpeace
"Many well-known nut nougat spreads are associated with the destruction of virgin forests and child labor. Palm oil in particular is a problem here. But nature, the climate and human rights must not fall by the wayside when it comes to food either," criticizes Greenpeace.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
