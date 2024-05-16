Google AI to protect smartphones from theft

If the AI recognizes a common movement associated with theft, the phone's display will be locked immediately, according to Google. This is the company's response to numerous incidents in which thieves have not only managed to snatch smartphones from the hands of unsuspecting passers-by from a moving motorcycle, for example, but have also used the unlocked device to cause further damage to their victims immediately after the theft. For example, the online bank accounts linked to the smartphone were often plundered. The screen lock activated by the AI prevents thieves from simply accessing the data in future.