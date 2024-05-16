Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Freedom on 2 wheels

End of the line: explore history by e-bike

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 09:00

"Mörbisch writes history": every Sunday, a tour along the former Iron Curtain starts with this message. Stops are made at memorable places where people once had to fear for their lives. On Lake Neusiedl, fishermen and reed cutters were victims of the tense situation.

comment0 Kommentare

For decades, Europe was divided into two power blocs, separated by the Iron Curtain. Barbed wire, watchtowers, minefields and soldiers armed with machine guns prevented any contact between the inhabitants on either side of the border. Desperate people dared to flee both by sea and by land. But in most cases it was only an attempt.

Fishermen in custody in Hungary
Fishermen from Mörbisch often felt the full extent of the political dictate first-hand. "There were repeated incidents on Lake Neusiedl. In March 1953, four fishermen were arrested by Hungarian border guards. One Burgenlander who fought back was seriously injured," according to the historical records. The fishermen were detained for 42 days.

Reed cutter killed by shots
A reed cutter from Mörbisch, who had allegedly been on Hungarian territory in April 1957, was fatally shot. When Hungarian soldiers tried to stop him and he attempted to flee, the border guards opened fire. The worker was taken to hospital in Sopron with serious injuries. He died during the operation.

Power cut off
After many dramatic incidents, it was finally announced in Hungary in May 1989 that the electricity along the Iron Curtain would be switched off. "We are taking the 35th anniversary of this historic event as an opportunity to remember those who risked their lives in the fight for freedom," explains Bettina Zentgraf, Mayor of Mörbisch.

Mayor Zentgraf wants to bring history to life through historical hikes, bike tours and information evenings. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Mayor Zentgraf wants to bring history to life through historical hikes, bike tours and information evenings.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

35-kilometer ride
A cycle tour along the former Iron Curtain takes place every Sunday until October. "The ride covers 35 kilometers, takes around four hours and can easily be completed on an e-bike," says Wolfgang Bachkönig, who invests many hours in researching the history and leads the historical tour.

The "Krone" has always reported on the kind-hearted commitment of the Burgenland people in times of need. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
The "Krone" has always reported on the kind-hearted commitment of the Burgenland people in times of need.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Heroes of the past
The journey through time takes us to the place where thousands of refugees made their way to the West during the Hungarian uprising in 1956 and in 1989. The rusty grille at the "Gate of Freedom" is a reminder of true heroic deeds.

Registrations for the cycle tour, which starts at 2 pm at the Mörbisch tourist office or by appointment, are requested on 0664/865 32 79.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf