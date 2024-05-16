Freedom on 2 wheels
End of the line: explore history by e-bike
"Mörbisch writes history": every Sunday, a tour along the former Iron Curtain starts with this message. Stops are made at memorable places where people once had to fear for their lives. On Lake Neusiedl, fishermen and reed cutters were victims of the tense situation.
For decades, Europe was divided into two power blocs, separated by the Iron Curtain. Barbed wire, watchtowers, minefields and soldiers armed with machine guns prevented any contact between the inhabitants on either side of the border. Desperate people dared to flee both by sea and by land. But in most cases it was only an attempt.
Fishermen in custody in Hungary
Fishermen from Mörbisch often felt the full extent of the political dictate first-hand. "There were repeated incidents on Lake Neusiedl. In March 1953, four fishermen were arrested by Hungarian border guards. One Burgenlander who fought back was seriously injured," according to the historical records. The fishermen were detained for 42 days.
Reed cutter killed by shots
A reed cutter from Mörbisch, who had allegedly been on Hungarian territory in April 1957, was fatally shot. When Hungarian soldiers tried to stop him and he attempted to flee, the border guards opened fire. The worker was taken to hospital in Sopron with serious injuries. He died during the operation.
Power cut off
After many dramatic incidents, it was finally announced in Hungary in May 1989 that the electricity along the Iron Curtain would be switched off. "We are taking the 35th anniversary of this historic event as an opportunity to remember those who risked their lives in the fight for freedom," explains Bettina Zentgraf, Mayor of Mörbisch.
35-kilometer ride
A cycle tour along the former Iron Curtain takes place every Sunday until October. "The ride covers 35 kilometers, takes around four hours and can easily be completed on an e-bike," says Wolfgang Bachkönig, who invests many hours in researching the history and leads the historical tour.
Heroes of the past
The journey through time takes us to the place where thousands of refugees made their way to the West during the Hungarian uprising in 1956 and in 1989. The rusty grille at the "Gate of Freedom" is a reminder of true heroic deeds.
Registrations for the cycle tour, which starts at 2 pm at the Mörbisch tourist office or by appointment, are requested on 0664/865 32 79.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
