The GAK champions celebrated their anniversary

Over lunch, everyone involved around Bazina, who had traveled all the way from Zagreb, reminisced. Funny moments in the training camp, spectacular matches such as the 1:0 victory in Liverpool or the championship celebrations were just some of the many topics. The careers of many a player after the GAK era were also puzzled over. But also about the current successes of the "Red Jackets". And Rudi Roth promised: "We'll have another meeting like this in a year or two. Hopefully everyone from back then will be there."